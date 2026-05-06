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Apartments with garage for sale in Grad Opatija, Croatia

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
We are offering a new penthouse in the very center of Opatija. Located in an exceptional loc…
$2,24M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 3
Opatija Riviera, in a unique location, first row to the sea, this luxury resort is situated …
$1,24M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Located in an attractive location in Opatija, on the first floor of a modern new building, t…
$1,44M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
CoexCoex
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
This fully furnished apartment with a beautiful sea view is located near the center of Opati…
$861,896
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Opatija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Opatija Riviera, in a unique location, first row to the sea, this luxury resort is situated …
$861,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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