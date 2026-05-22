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Pool Villas for sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
In a quiet environment near Novigrad, a new project of two modern villas with a pool and an …
$787,988
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