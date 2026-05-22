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Pool Apartments for sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/3
In Novigrad, a modern ground-floor apartment in a new building is available in an exclusive …
$597,171
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