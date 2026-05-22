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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Novigrad, Croatia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
In Novigrad, a modern and functional apartment S5 is for sale, located on the 1st floor of a…
$428,300
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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1 bedroom apartment in Grad Novigrad, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Novigrad, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
In one of the most sought-after locations in Novigrad, a renovated apartment with a view of …
$449,907
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
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