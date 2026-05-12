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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

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1 BHK
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Povile, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
In the fishing village of Povile, near the popular tourist town of Novi Vinodolski, the cons…
$356,250
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale: an apartment in the center of Novi Vinodolski, with a surface area of 66 m², locat…
$241,331
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Novi Vinodolski – For sale: a bright and spacious apartment of 81.89 m² located on the third…
$418,307
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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