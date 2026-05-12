Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Novi Vinodolski
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

;
1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Povile, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Povile, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
In the fishing village of Povile, near the popular tourist town of Novi Vinodolski, the cons…
$356,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go