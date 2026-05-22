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Pool Houses for sale in Grad Novalja, Croatia

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3 bedroom house in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
We are pleased to present this beautiful newly built villa with a private pool and garden, l…
$681,127
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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