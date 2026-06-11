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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Labin, Croatia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Grad Labin, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Grad Labin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
A spacious and elegantly finished apartment in a house is for sale, located in a quiet part …
$384,980
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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