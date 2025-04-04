Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Krizevci
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Krizevci, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Prikraj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Prikraj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
I28782 Svetokriška
$276,678
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes