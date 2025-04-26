Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Kastela
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Kastela, Croatia

villas
11
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Kastel Stari, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Stari, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa with Heated Pool and Panoramic View, Kaštel Stari, Kaštela This luxury villa, w…
$963,224
Leave a request
3 room house in Kastel Luksic, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Luksic, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Terraced House in the Old Core of Kaštel Lukšić, 90 m² This charming terraced house is locat…
$177,145
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go