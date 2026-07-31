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Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Kastav, Croatia

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Grad Kastav, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 128-303
$257,304
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
4 bedroom house in Grad Kastav, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Kastav, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
ID CODE: 119-587
$900,217
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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