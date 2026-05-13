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Seaview Villas for Sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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Crikvenica
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Crikvenica, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Villa under construction oriented towards the sea with panoramic views of Crikvenica, Vinodo…
$1,79M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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