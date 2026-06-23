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Monthly rent of houses with garage in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Crikvenica, luxury house for rent with panoramic sea view and swimming pool. The house is ne…
$4,030
per month
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Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with Sea view
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