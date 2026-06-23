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Terraced Houses for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

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Crikvenica
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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Dramalj, Croatia
UP UP
6 bedroom house
Dramalj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
The 3 family house is located about 800 meters from the beach. In 2011 the building was comp…
$864,856
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Property types in Grad Crikvenica

villas

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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