Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Crikvenica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

Crikvenica
46
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
9 bedroom house in Crikvenica, Croatia
9 bedroom house
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
In the heart of the traditionally attractive Adriatic and Kvarner tourist region, on the Cri…
$958,833
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Grad Crikvenica

villas

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go