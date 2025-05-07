Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Biograd na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-room apartment with garden 81.51 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar A two-room…
$261,288
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
New construction, two-room apartment 76.94 m2, Biograd na Moru, Zadar On the second floor of…
$220,324
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-Bedroom Apartment with Terrace, 59 m², Biograd On the second floor of a newer building, …
$213,681
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go