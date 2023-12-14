Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dugo Selo, Croatia

2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Dugo Selo, Croatia
2 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Dugo Selo, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
I19822 Josipa Zorića
€198,000
Mir