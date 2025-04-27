Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, Croatia

сommercial property
30
hotels
22
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 540 m² in Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
Warehouse 540 m²
Opcina Smokvica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 540 m²
Office building, 550 m2, Smokvica - Korčula Office building in the very center of town. It…
$682,827
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go