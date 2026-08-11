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Houses for sale in Drnis, Croatia

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2 properties total found
House in Drnis, Croatia
House
Drnis, Croatia
Land: 60 000 m2 House: 50 m2 Sea : 3 km Unobstructed views in all directions since…
$699,957
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6 room house in Drnis, Croatia
6 room house
Drnis, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 252 m²
Drniš - center, residential and business building on 3 floors with a floor area of 98m2, a t…
Price on request
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