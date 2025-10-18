Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Crikvenica
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Crikvenica, Croatia

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
For sale is an elegant apartment located on the second floor of a modern building with a tot…
$340,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Crikvenica, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crikvenica, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale is a modern apartment located on the second floor of a quality new building in a pr…
$357,591
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go