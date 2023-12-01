Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Buzet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Buzet, Croatia

3 room house with furniture, with parking in Buzet, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with parking
Buzet, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Buzet, a small town on a velvety hill, surrounded by mighty stone walls and seasoned with di…
€2,08M
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
