Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Buzet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Buzet, Croatia

1 property total found
Commercial property 942 m² in Buzet, Croatia
Commercial property 942 m²
Buzet, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 942 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14863Buzet The ground floor of a commercial building with an area of 94…
$1,62M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes