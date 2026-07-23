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Houses with garage for sale in Buje, Croatia

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House in Buje, Croatia
House
Buje, Croatia
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
ID CODE: 114-1355
$1,99M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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