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Villas for sale in Canton de Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

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2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Step into a fully furnished, move-in ready villa just two blocks from the white sands of Pla…
$345,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Iguana Villas #7 – a beautifully maintained, fully furnished villa located just t…
$280,000
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