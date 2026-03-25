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Bungalows for sale in Canton de Santa Cruz, Costa Rica

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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a rare opportunity in Pura Jungla, Playa Negra: a private 5,147 m² (1.27-acre) fenc…
$225,000
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