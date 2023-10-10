Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka Province

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Lusaka Province, Zambia

Lusaka
6
3 properties total found
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
Commercial with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Area 116 m²
For sale business of 116 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The facility has sol…
€1,07M
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Lusaka, Zambia
Commercial with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Lusaka, Zambia
Area 148 m²
For sale business of 148 sq.m. In Larnaca. The windows offer sea views. The property is for …
€2,10M
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Lusaka, Zambia
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Lusaka, Zambia
Area 241 m²
For sale business of 241 sq.m. In Limassol. The windows offer sea views. The property is for…
€1,99M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir