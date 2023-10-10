Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Zambia
  4. Lusaka Province
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Lusaka Province, Zambia

сommercial property
6
Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel in Lusaka, Zambia
Hotel
Lusaka, Zambia
Area 1 500 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 1500 sq.m. In Protaras. The property is for sale furnished. T…
€3,55M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir