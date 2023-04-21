Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in UAE

restaurants
1
hotels
3
offices
4
manufacture buildings
1
business for sale
1
other
1
4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Ras, UAE
Commercial 1 room
Ras, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 90,000
Julphar Towers — многофункциональный жилой комплекс, выгодно расположенный на берегу г…
Commercial real estate in Ras, UAE
Commercial real estate
Ras, UAE
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 858 m²
€ 1,650,000
всего 10 вилл Каждая вилла представляет собой зал с 3 спальнями. 4 туалет Кухня Каждая в…
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
87 m² 11 Floor
€ 207,765
As a Territory Specialist at Jumeirah Lake Tower, Key One Realty proudly offers you this spa…
Other in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Other
Abu Dhabi, UAE
15 502 m² Number of floors 29
€ 51,280,000
Reem Island is a natural island situated 600 metres off the north-eastern coast of Abu Dhabi…

Regions with properties for sale

Dubai
Ras
Ras al-Khaimah
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Emirate
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir