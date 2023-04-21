Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Ready-business

Business for sale for sale in UAE

commercial property
15
restaurants
1
hotels
3
offices
4
manufacture buildings
1
other
1
Established business To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business in Dubai, UAE
Established business
Dubai, UAE
23 m²
€ 201,495
ROVE CITY WALK – the best opportunity for investment in hotel rooms in Dubai! The pre…

Regions with properties for sale

Dubai
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir