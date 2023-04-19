Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
  5. Zatoka

Commercial real estate in Zatoka, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercialin Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial
Zatoka, Ukraine
243 m²
€ 124,828
Комплекс зданий и сооружений в первой линии от моря. (Договор купли-продажи) Место распол…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir