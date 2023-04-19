Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Donetsk Oblast
  4. Mariupolskiy rayon
  5. Tsentralnyi District
  6. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine

Mariupol
Hotelin Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
Hotel
Tsentralnyi District, Ukraine
1 750 m²
€ 280,000
A good relaxing holiday for the family at affordable prices !!!   Pension MINI begins…
