Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Tairove Settlement Council

Commercial real estate in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine

29 properties total found
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
55 m²
€ 43,647
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
25 m²
€ 20,914
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
47 m²
€ 29,098
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
20 m²
€ 11,821
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
32 m²
€ 26,370
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
52 m²
€ 50,012
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
14701 Selling commercial premises for 38 sq.m. to Tairov. With a separa…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 633 m²
€ 1,955,008
13946 Mansion for sale in Sauvignon-2. Private school business option, …
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 83,656
11733. In Tsarskoye Selo - 2 on Alexandrovskaya \ pr - t Zhukova, for s…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
51 m²
€ 50,012
10515 Sale of a beauty salon. The total area of 51 square meters. The c…
Commercialin Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 450,106
10342. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 600,142
10144. . . We offer for sale a new, separately standing, 2-storey build…
Commercialin Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 227,327
10120. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the village of Burlachy Bal…
Commercialin Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 190,954
10123. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
740 m²
€ 645,607
9209. . . We offer for sale a 3-storey hotel in Tsarskoye Selo. The tot…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
64 m²
€ 11,639
8910 I bring to your attention a large room in Chervon Khutor. The tota…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 115 m²
€ 554,677
7992. . . We offer for sale a 4-story construction house and standing s…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 281,885
7857. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Black Sea. The total area of …
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
34 m²
€ 16,368
7767. Sale 1 bedroom apartment in a new residential complex near Tairov…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
57 m²
€ 36,372
№ 6948. . . . I sell office space in a new house in Tairov. The total a…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 136,396
№ 6916 I sell a façade plot in the Black Sea for any type of activity. …
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 145,489
№ 5965. I will sell the land in the Black Sea 2. The total area of the …
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
942 m²
€ 236,420
3553. We offer for sale a new detached warehouse in the Daiberg housin…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
401 m²
€ 518,304
№ 1415. . . We offer for sale a facade room in the new residential comp…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 27,279
№ 1199. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Number of floors 8
€ 521,305
Offered for sale is an area of ​​980sq.m on the 4th floor for an office or other type of act…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
19 800 m²
€ 1,773,147
The warehouse complex is located in the immediate vicinity of Odessa, 5 km from the Black Se…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
€ 1,000,237
It is proposed to develop a plot of 1.14 hectares on the Black Sea. located in the trading p…

Properties features in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir