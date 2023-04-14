Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odeskiy rayon
Tairove Settlement Council
Commercial real estate in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
29 properties total found
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
55 m²
€ 43,647
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
25 m²
€ 20,914
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
47 m²
€ 29,098
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
20 m²
€ 11,821
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
32 m²
€ 26,370
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
52 m²
€ 50,012
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
14701 Selling commercial premises for 38 sq.m. to Tairov. With a separa…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 633 m²
€ 1,955,008
13946 Mansion for sale in Sauvignon-2. Private school business option, …
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 83,656
11733. In Tsarskoye Selo - 2 on Alexandrovskaya \ pr - t Zhukova, for s…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
51 m²
€ 50,012
10515 Sale of a beauty salon. The total area of 51 square meters. The c…
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 450,106
10342. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 600,142
10144. . . We offer for sale a new, separately standing, 2-storey build…
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 227,327
10120. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the village of Burlachy Bal…
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 190,954
10123. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
740 m²
€ 645,607
9209. . . We offer for sale a 3-storey hotel in Tsarskoye Selo. The tot…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
64 m²
€ 11,639
8910 I bring to your attention a large room in Chervon Khutor. The tota…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 115 m²
€ 554,677
7992. . . We offer for sale a 4-story construction house and standing s…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 281,885
7857. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Black Sea. The total area of …
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
34 m²
€ 16,368
7767. Sale 1 bedroom apartment in a new residential complex near Tairov…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
57 m²
€ 36,372
№ 6948. . . . I sell office space in a new house in Tairov. The total a…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 136,396
№ 6916 I sell a façade plot in the Black Sea for any type of activity. …
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 145,489
№ 5965. I will sell the land in the Black Sea 2. The total area of the …
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
942 m²
€ 236,420
3553. We offer for sale a new detached warehouse in the Daiberg housin…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
401 m²
€ 518,304
№ 1415. . . We offer for sale a facade room in the new residential comp…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 27,279
№ 1199. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Number of floors 8
€ 521,305
Offered for sale is an area of 980sq.m on the 4th floor for an office or other type of act…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
19 800 m²
€ 1,773,147
The warehouse complex is located in the immediate vicinity of Odessa, 5 km from the Black Se…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
€ 1,000,237
It is proposed to develop a plot of 1.14 hectares on the Black Sea. located in the trading p…
