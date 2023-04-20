Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
  5. Salganska silska rada

Commercial real estate in Salganska silska rada, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercialin Salhany, Ukraine
Commercial
Salhany, Ukraine
1 700 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,613
Total area - 1700 sq. m. Located on 0,27 hectares in the village Salhany. Next to the big fa…


