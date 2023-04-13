Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon

Commercial real estate in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

Tairove Settlement Council
29
Nerubayska silska rada
18
Molodizhne Rural Council
6
Velykodolynske
3
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
3
Dalnyc Rural Council
2
Baraboi Rural Council
1
Ovidiopol
1
Show more
117 properties total found
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
55 m²
€ 43,647
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
25 m²
€ 20,914
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
47 m²
€ 29,098
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
20 m²
€ 11,821
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
32 m²
€ 26,370
Commercialin Khlibodarske, Ukraine
Commercial
Khlibodarske, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 2,727,918
Commercialin Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
160 m²
€ 154,582
Commercialin Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
180 m²
€ 316,438
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
52 m²
€ 50,012
Commercialin Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
86 m²
€ 74,563
16327. I will sell non-residential premises 86 microns. Closed Protecte…
Commercialin Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
6 200 m²
€ 3,637,224
16256 Station Usatovo for sale. Plot of 6 hectares. On the territory th…
Commercialin Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
6 200 m²
€ 3,637,224
151936 The existing Odessa-Usatovo-Oround Road-Kievskoye Shosse is for …
Commercialin Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
€ 363,722
15218 Land for sale on the street. bypass road, next to the Two Pillars…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
14701 Selling commercial premises for 38 sq.m. to Tairov. With a separa…
Commercialin Avanhard, Ukraine
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
90 m²
€ 45,465
14087 Spacious business space for sale in the Austrian residential comp…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 633 m²
€ 1,955,008
13946 Mansion for sale in Sauvignon-2. Private school business option, …
Commercialin Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Commercial
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
€ 126,394
9328. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Cold Balkans. The total…
Commercialin Vyhoda, Ukraine
Commercial
Vyhoda, Ukraine
2 482 m²
€ 372,815
Commercialin Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 700 m²
€ 563,770
12743. Object with facade on the Odessa-South road, location with sea v…
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 83,656
11733. In Tsarskoye Selo - 2 on Alexandrovskaya \ pr - t Zhukova, for s…
Commercialin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
51 m²
€ 50,012
10515 Sale of a beauty salon. The total area of 51 square meters. The c…
Commercialin Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 450,106
10342. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercialin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Commercial
Prylymanske, Ukraine
€ 140,942
10326. . . We offer a plot of land for sale in Prilimansky. The total a…
Commercialin Fontanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
€ 745,631
10314. . . We offer a land for sale in Fontanka. The total area of 4.7 …
Commercialin Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€ 254,606
Commercialin Lymanka, Ukraine
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 600,142
10144. . . We offer for sale a new, separately standing, 2-storey build…
Commercialin Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 227,327
10120. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the village of Burlachy Bal…
Commercialin Tairove, Ukraine
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 190,954
10123. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercialin Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Commercial
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
3 156 m²
€ 345,536
10025. . . We offer a real estate complex in Sukhoi Liman for sale. The…

Properties features in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir