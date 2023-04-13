Ukraine
Commercial real estate in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine
117 properties total found
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
55 m²
€ 43,647
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
25 m²
€ 20,914
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
47 m²
€ 29,098
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
20 m²
€ 11,821
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
32 m²
€ 26,370
Commercial
Khlibodarske, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 2,727,918
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
160 m²
€ 154,582
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
180 m²
€ 316,438
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
52 m²
€ 50,012
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
86 m²
€ 74,563
16327. I will sell non-residential premises 86 microns. Closed Protecte…
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
6 200 m²
€ 3,637,224
16256 Station Usatovo for sale. Plot of 6 hectares. On the territory th…
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
6 200 m²
€ 3,637,224
151936 The existing Odessa-Usatovo-Oround Road-Kievskoye Shosse is for …
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
€ 363,722
15218 Land for sale on the street. bypass road, next to the Two Pillars…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
38 m²
€ 27,279
14701 Selling commercial premises for 38 sq.m. to Tairov. With a separa…
Commercial
Avanhard, Ukraine
90 m²
€ 45,465
14087 Spacious business space for sale in the Austrian residential comp…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 633 m²
€ 1,955,008
13946 Mansion for sale in Sauvignon-2. Private school business option, …
Commercial
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
€ 126,394
9328. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Cold Balkans. The total…
Commercial
Vyhoda, Ukraine
2 482 m²
€ 372,815
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 700 m²
€ 563,770
12743. Object with facade on the Odessa-South road, location with sea v…
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
€ 83,656
11733. In Tsarskoye Selo - 2 on Alexandrovskaya \ pr - t Zhukova, for s…
Commercial
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
51 m²
€ 50,012
10515 Sale of a beauty salon. The total area of 51 square meters. The c…
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 450,106
10342. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercial
Prylymanske, Ukraine
€ 140,942
10326. . . We offer a plot of land for sale in Prilimansky. The total a…
Commercial
Fontanka, Ukraine
€ 745,631
10314. . . We offer a land for sale in Fontanka. The total area of 4.7 …
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€ 254,606
Commercial
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 100 m²
€ 600,142
10144. . . We offer for sale a new, separately standing, 2-storey build…
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 227,327
10120. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the village of Burlachy Bal…
Commercial
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 190,954
10123. . . We offer for sale a land plot in the Green Guy massif. The t…
Commercial
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
3 156 m²
€ 345,536
10025. . . We offer a real estate complex in Sukhoi Liman for sale. The…
Search using the map