  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odesa
  5. Warehouses

Warehouses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

9 properties total found
Warehouse 1 room in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 640 m²
€ 1,438
storage room 540 sq.m., ceiling height 4 m, ramp, household premises (showers, bathrooms, et…
Warehouse 1 room in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 880 m²
€ 1,977
storage rooms 300, 330 and 880 sq.m. on the terriorory of the whole property complex, we han…
Warehouse 1 room in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 660 m²
€ 1,078
basement storage room 460 + 200 sq.m., ramp, elevator for 1.5 t, voltage 380, fire and secur…
Warehouse 65 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 65 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
65 Number of rooms 9 000 m²
€ 1,797,400
Ul Ovidiopol Motor arc Operating offshore warehouse complex On the protected area of 1,6602 …
Warehouse 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 630 m²
€ 449,350
Mr. Clover Bridge, land 1,311 hectares. Hangar 540 sq.m. Room 70 sq.m. with 3 rooms
Warehouse 2 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 14 400 m²
€ 3,594,800
land plot of 4 hectares for the construction of a warehouse terminal with office buildings (…
Warehouse 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 303 m²
€ 89,870
Front room
Warehouse 17 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms 451 m²
€ 179,740
Separate building with good transport junction, with parking spaces. Fits office, transport,…
Warehouse 1 room in Odessa, Ukraine
Warehouse 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 11 m²
€ 6,291
White-storey warehouse room 11.3 m with basement for nip area 11.1 m. Entrance door forged i…
Mir