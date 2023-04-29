Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine

Investment in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 1,078,440
Recreation base, former pioneer camp 400 m from the sea, park and buildings. There are utili…
Investment 100 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 100 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
100 Number of rooms 9 040 m²
€ 584,155
9-storey sanatorium complex for 250 seats, unfinished, private property, registered in BTI, …
Investment 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 524 m²
€ 170,753
Holistic property complex 524m2. It consists of a shop, warehouse, kitchen, basement, toilet…
Investment 50 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Investment 50 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
50 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 1,258,180
A new modern recreation center on the sea coast in a popular resort near Odessa, built from …
