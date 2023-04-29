Ukraine
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Ukraine
House in Ukraine
Cottage
Land in Ukraine
Luxury Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Commercial
All commercial properties in Ukraine
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Ukraine
Find an Agent in Ukraine
Real estate agencies in Ukraine
Agents in Ukraine
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Odesa, Ukraine
Hotel
Clear all
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 24 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
24 Number of rooms
1 580 m²
€ 1,159,323
The modern hotel 1580m2., built in 2010, is located in the center of the Arkadia resort area…
Hotel 40 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
40 Number of rooms
1 911 m²
€ 1,348,050
The operating hotel. 32 rooms, banquet hall, sauna, parking. European-quality repair
Hotel 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
355 m²
€ 161,766
The heart of the city. Facade front on Havana. The mini hotel consists of 5 rooms, including…
Hotel 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 1,078,440
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
Hotel 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 1,437,920
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 1,168,310
New apartment in the heart of the city. Beautiful stylish and. in the best traditions of cla…
Hotel 30 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
30 Number of rooms
626 m²
€ 584,155
Separate 2-storey building after the 2015 major reconstruction. 1 floor - car wash for 4 box…
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms
1 185 m²
€ 1,078,440
Separate surrender for any activity
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
920 m²
€ 853,765
The 3rd et. building non-residential fund, for 7.26 hundred with GA and ATP to mini hotel, o…
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
450 m²
€ 440,363
Cottage, level 4, in a quiet place Arcadia, on the sea. Direct own descent to the sea, its o…
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
560 m²
€ 718,960
Mini - hotel in the city center, 8 rooms and office space 115 sq.m. Expensive repair. "filli…
Hotel 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 440,363
Belgian in the city centre, mini hotel with 5 rooms. Expensive repair, "filling." Operating …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map