  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast

Commercial real estate in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
1021
Tairove Settlement Council
29
Nerubayska silska rada
18
Molodizhne Rural Council
6
Velykodolynske
3
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
3
Dalnyc Rural Council
2
Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
2
Show more
4 properties total found
Hotel 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,078,440
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
Hotel 17 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,437,920
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
Commercial real estate in Odessa, Ukraine
Commercial real estate
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 629,090
Kiev highway, 2 clover bridge, entrance to Nerubayskoye, 700 m from the highway, water spill…
Commercial 6 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Commercial 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 71,896
Closed cooperative, 400m to the beach. Garage for 2 cars, heated pool, landscape. Red brick …
