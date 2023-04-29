Ukraine
Shops for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
34 properties total found
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
121 m²
€ 80,883
Room under the store, non-residential fund. Front entrance. Good location of the house
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
151 m²
€ 4,044
Ready shop in a luxury centre!
Shop 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 8,088
Two levels: the first floor (115 sq.) Two main trading rooms (70 + 17 sq. M), a basement (45…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 1,618
Ready beauty salon. Room in 2 levels. 115- ground floor, 45 sq.m. - on the second floor. 50 000 UAH
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 1,797
Shop on Ristelevskoye Street. Window windows, door. Hall 70 sq.m
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 1,977
facade room for shop, pharmacy, salon, office, bank, cafe and other... Area 155 meters, grou…
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
826 m²
€ 4,494
Finished active store in a separate building. Brisk intersection. Maybe under any kind of ac…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
45 m²
€ 1,618
Ready shop in a luxury centre! Repair
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 899
Room for shop, salon, cafe. Very active intersection
Shop 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 898,700
Finished shop divided into 4 independent entrances, 8 facade windows and entrance, second ex…
Shop 9 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
9 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 79,086
Office premises with major repairs, basement, facade entrance from Assumption Street, 5 faca…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
€ 70,997
Beautiful view facade on Midefontanskaya with its separate entrance and porch, at the inters…
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 39,543
Room with renovations in a new complex of houses with a beautiful facade entrance group. Eas…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 98,857
Ready shop. Place through passage
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 244,446
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
159 m²
€ 150,038
Capital structure in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and maj…
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 40,442
Shop 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 134,805
Great for rent. Facade on Konaya Street, near the New Market, on the facade of 2 separate ro…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
211 m²
€ 2,246,750
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 431,376
Large shopping ash 90 m, comfortable utility rooms. Large window windows. Fire and security …
Shop 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 125,818
Passage and travel space for any activity
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
€ 80,883
interesting office-shop in a public and "travel" place, facade entrance with windows, shoppi…
Shop 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 718,960
separate building, operating motor show, possible for any type of activity (bank, office, re…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
33 m²
€ 53,922
The room was used under a shop, possibly under any type of activity. Front entrance. Excelle…
Shop 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 107,844
A wonderful option for a shop or office, the facade comes to Uspenskoe, a well-viewed window…
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
142 m²
€ 103,351
Capital construction in the center of Primorsky district. Building after reconstruction and …
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
100 m²
€ 166,260
2 shopping halls, warehouse, office, 2 entrances (facade and warehouse), 3 large facade windows
Shop 1 room
Odessa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
€ 37,745
A finished office-store with a facade entrance in a crowded and traveling place opposite Cos…
Shop
Odessa, Ukraine
270 m²
€ 152,779
Ready food store, 270 sq.m., 2 facade entrances, facade windows, alarm, internet, equipment,…
Shop 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 134,805
Great for rent. Facade on Konaya Street, near the New Market, on the facade of 2 separate ro…
