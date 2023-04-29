Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Offices
Offices for Sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
Odesa
85
Office
Clear all
85 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Office 2 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 14,598
Stari tini for the rest of the reception! Popilnya, be a kind of divination! Respect for si…
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 125,818
LCD 4th Pearl. The ready-made business "Children's Development Center" with furniture and eq…
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
140 m²
€ 899
Office on the 2nd floor with an independent entrance from the arch, currently three facade r…
Office 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms
977 m²
€ 746,325
49th Pearl, first floor, room for commerce
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
163 m²
€ 1,465
Two-level office in the Napoleon-Josephine complex. The office is located on 10-11 floors, w…
Office 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 8,088
The operating bank. Separate building in 3 floors of glass and concrete. Price 350 UAH/m
Office 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 2,247
apartments for office, 2 bathrooms, 3 large terraces Price 2500 $per month. + communal
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 1,348
stylish modern office, expensive furniture and decoration, balcony, reception, alarm, stairc…
Office 10 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
10 Number of rooms
196 m²
€ 3,145
magnificent office - salon, two floors, facade display windows and entrance, on the ground f…
Office 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 1,348
The office after repairing a separate facade building. It is possible to rent two floors - t…
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
€ 899
Yard office, fresh renovation, its enclosed yard
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 899
A magnificent room for an office or shop in a prestigious and elite place, two-sided, three …
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 2,696
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
124 m²
€ 1,258
Repairs are made under tenants
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 1,078
Yard office in residential house, 4 offices, its enclosed courtyard, place for car 1200 at e
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
107 m²
€ 989
Very decent office in very good condition. cabinet, kitchen, 2 s/node, 2 entrances. Alarm, a…
Office 6 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 2,696
Executive class office. Expensive repair, Interior items, kitchen, 2 s/s, fireplace
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 1,438
You can remove 60 m, 80 m or 100 m. Trading is appropriate. There is a park place
Office 12 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
12 Number of rooms
365 m²
€ 1,977
Office space is rented on Deribasovskaya 2 floors. It is possible to hand over in parts. For…
Office 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
€ 1,034
a separate entrance from the street through the arch. 3 separate offices and kitchen - negot…
Office 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,618
Finished facade office in 2 levels, cap and beletage. Facade to Elisavetinsky. Repair, you c…
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
109 m²
€ 1,213
Lease for any type of activity, two-level
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 14,379
Room under the office, repair in the process
Office
Odessa, Ukraine
98 m²
€ 116,831
Total 98 sq.m., 1st floor - 48 sq.m. Large light hall, bathroom, study, two entrances - faca…
Office 8 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 148,286
Spacious office in Primorsky district, near excellent transport junction. Cabinet system (11…
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
221 m²
€ 148,286
Facade room with yard entrance, 3 large halls of 60 sq.m. + 8 sq.m. office, 4 s/y
Office 3 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
€ 80,883
LCD Antarctica Non-residential fund 2nd floor 16 storey modern house. 2 level (2-3 floor) 12…
Office 2 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
63 m²
€ 107,844
Office 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
197 m²
€ 59,314
New house. Handed over. Uninhabited fund. Bright room in the basement, 4 separate rooms, gla…
Office 11 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
11 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 188,727
Two-level room for business. Excellent location - 500 m from the railway station (Odessa-Mai…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
