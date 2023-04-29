Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
9
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Manufacture 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 629,090
Two-storey production, base 200 sq.m. - for warehouse, 2 floors of 500 sq.m. For any industr…
Manufacture 7 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,168,310
A separate farm with a lake, a rest house, there is garlic, a bath. Hoz buildings: poultry h…
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
570 m²
€ 611,116
Separate multi-purpose building with Euro repair and correct documents
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
3 185 m²
€ 404,415
Production and storage base with repair shops and administrative premises, section of 1.32 h…
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
2 790 m²
€ 763,895
Complex of non-residential premises of free purpose for any type of activity (warehouse, pro…
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
4 780 m²
€ 1,797,400
Production, storage, office space with railway branch. State Act with a whole purpose - prod…
Manufacture in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
13 500 m²
€ 4,942,850
Complex of buildings on a prominent, passing place. Under any type of activity. A strong, go…
Manufacture 25 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms 2 376 m²
€ 871,739
The hotel is housed in a three-storey building with penthouse. The size of the building is 4…
Manufacture 4 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
€ 224,675
additional construction: garage, a lot of subs. rooms
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir