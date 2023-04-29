Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Hotels

Pool Hotels for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Odesa
Hotel 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,078,440
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
Hotel 17 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,437,920
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
