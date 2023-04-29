Hotels for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 24 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 24 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
24 Number of rooms 1 580 m²
€ 1,159,323
The modern hotel 1580m2., built in 2010, is located in the center of the Arkadia resort area…
Hotel 40 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 40 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
40 Number of rooms 1 911 m²
€ 1,348,050
The operating hotel. 32 rooms, banquet hall, sauna, parking. European-quality repair
Hotel 7 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 355 m²
€ 161,766
The heart of the city. Facade front on Havana. The mini hotel consists of 5 rooms, including…
Hotel 20 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,078,440
Willa Neapol. Villa Naples is a magnificent building with a small quiet patio, swimming pool…
Hotel 17 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 17 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
17 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 1,437,920
Hotel in Arkadi.A separate building with a total area of 1000 sq.m. Section 8 hundred. Villa…
Hotel 25 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,168,310
New apartment in the heart of the city. Beautiful stylish and. in the best traditions of cla…
Hotel 30 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 30 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
30 Number of rooms 626 m²
€ 584,155
Separate 2-storey building after the 2015 major reconstruction. 1 floor - car wash for 4 box…
Hotel 25 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms 1 185 m²
€ 1,078,440
Separate surrender for any activity
Hotel in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
920 m²
€ 853,765
The 3rd et. building non-residential fund, for 7.26 hundred with GA and ATP to mini hotel, o…
Hotel in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
450 m²
€ 440,363
Cottage, level 4, in a quiet place Arcadia, on the sea. Direct own descent to the sea, its o…
Hotel in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel
Odessa, Ukraine
560 m²
€ 718,960
Mini - hotel in the city center, 8 rooms and office space 115 sq.m. Expensive repair. "filli…
Hotel 5 rooms in Odessa, Ukraine
Hotel 5 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 440,363
Belgian in the city centre, mini hotel with 5 rooms. Expensive repair, "filling." Operating …
