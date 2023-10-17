Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Ukraine
  4. Nerubayska silska rada

Commercial real estate in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine

14 properties total found
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
16256 Station Usatovo for sale. Plot of 6 hectares. On the territory th…
€3,79M
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Area 6 200 m²
151936 The existing Odessa-Usatovo-Oround Road-Kievskoye Shosse is for …
€3,79M
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€265,290
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€623,431
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€236,866
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
€209,390
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
№ 1092. . . We offer for sale a section on the Odessa - Kiev highway 3 …
€2,84M
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
№ 1085 We offer a section of facade on the Odessa-Kiev motorway for sal…
€739,306
Commercial in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Госакт. Целевое назначение: Для размещения и эксплуатации основных, подсобных и вспомогатель…
€710,598
Commercial in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
State act of commercial purpose. The plot is empty. There is light / water on the plot. The…
€322,138
Commercial in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Usatovo Station. There is a state act. The plot is empty
€189,493
Commercial in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine
Plot of land of 7.26 hectares for commercial purpose for sale. Located on the facade of the …
€2,41M
Commercial in Velyka Balka, Ukraine
Commercial
Velyka Balka, Ukraine
The total area of the site is 1.78 hectares. Location - Kiev track, not far from the Mercede…
€341,087
Commercial in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Commercial
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
The facade on the track. Private property. Purpose for production. 5 plots for 1.78 hectares…
€843,243
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir