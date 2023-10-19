Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Ukraine
  4. Molodizhne Rural Council

Commercial real estate in Molodizhne Rural Council, Ukraine

6 properties total found
Commercial in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Commercial
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Area 56 m²
The room has a total area of 56.34 square meters.m.  Free layout.  Own facade entrance. Idea…
€31,031
Commercial in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Commercial
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Area 43 m²
Помещение общей площадью 43,89 кв.м.  Свободная планировка.  Свой фасадный вход. Идеально по…
€24,198
Commercial in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Commercial
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
The total area is 700 sq.m. Located on a plot of 12 acres (state act) in a closed cooperativ…
€142,343
Commercial in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Commercial
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Details: 1. Region: 87 district of Odessa region. 2. Location: Coastal zone. 3. Distance (by…
€1,42M
Commercial in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Commercial
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Area 4 272 m²
Located on a land area of 1,41 hectares, and is bordered by the territory of the Chernomorsk…
€2,37M
Commercial in Molodizhne, Ukraine
Commercial
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Area 256 m²
The total area of ​​247 sq.m. Located on the 1st level of the new residential complex "Novos…
€94,895
