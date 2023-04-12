Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Ukraine

commercial property
1169
restaurants
13
hotels
13
offices
87
investment properties
4
warehouses
9
shops
37
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Manufacture 20 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 641,240
Two-storey production, base 200 sq.m. - for warehouse, 2 floors of 500 sq.m. For any industr…
Manufacture 7 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 1,190,874
A separate farm with a lake, a rest house, there is garlic, a bath. Hoz buildings: poultry h…
Manufacturein Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
570 m²
€ 622,919
Separate multi-purpose building with Euro repair and correct documents
Manufacturein Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
3 185 m²
€ 412,226
Production and storage base with repair shops and administrative premises, section of 1.32 h…
Manufacturein Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
2 790 m²
€ 778,648
Complex of non-residential premises of free purpose for any type of activity (warehouse, pro…
Manufacturein Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
4 780 m²
€ 1,832,114
Production, storage, office space with railway branch. State Act with a whole purpose - prod…
Manufacturein Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
13 500 m²
€ 5,038,314
Complex of buildings on a prominent, passing place. Under any type of activity. A strong, go…
Manufacture 25 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms 2 376 m²
€ 888,575
The hotel is housed in a three-storey building with penthouse. The size of the building is 4…
Manufacture 4 roomsin Odessa, Ukraine
Manufacture 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
€ 229,014
additional construction: garage, a lot of subs. rooms

Regions with properties for sale

in Velykodolynske Settlement Council
in Dalnyc Rural Council
in Podilsk
in Reni
in Reniyska miska gromada
in Koblivska silska teritorialna gromada
in Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council
in Mykolaiv Oblast
in Uzhhorod city community
in Lysianka
in Zatoka
in Kirovohrad Oblast
in Teplodar
in Donetsk Oblast
in Yuzhne
in Ovidiopol
in Kherson Oblast
in Chornomorsk
in Cherkasy Oblast
in Zakarpattia Oblast

Properties features in Ukraine

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir