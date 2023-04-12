Ukraine
Manufacture 20 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
20 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
€ 641,240
Two-storey production, base 200 sq.m. - for warehouse, 2 floors of 500 sq.m. For any industr…
Manufacture 7 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
7 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,190,874
A separate farm with a lake, a rest house, there is garlic, a bath. Hoz buildings: poultry h…
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
570 m²
€ 622,919
Separate multi-purpose building with Euro repair and correct documents
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
3 185 m²
€ 412,226
Production and storage base with repair shops and administrative premises, section of 1.32 h…
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
2 790 m²
€ 778,648
Complex of non-residential premises of free purpose for any type of activity (warehouse, pro…
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
4 780 m²
€ 1,832,114
Production, storage, office space with railway branch. State Act with a whole purpose - prod…
Manufacture
Odessa, Ukraine
13 500 m²
€ 5,038,314
Complex of buildings on a prominent, passing place. Under any type of activity. A strong, go…
Manufacture 25 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
25 Number of rooms
2 376 m²
€ 888,575
The hotel is housed in a three-storey building with penthouse. The size of the building is 4…
Manufacture 4 rooms
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
€ 229,014
additional construction: garage, a lot of subs. rooms
Search using the map