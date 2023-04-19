Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Kirovohrad Oblast

Commercial real estate in Kirovohrad Oblast, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercialin Lupolove, Ukraine
Commercial
Lupolove, Ukraine
€ 291,569
Area: 1.29 hectares. Ownership type: Private property Purpose: for the led of the special vi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir