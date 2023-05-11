Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion
  5. Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council

Commercial real estate in Karolino-Buhaz Rural Council, Ukraine

2 properties total found
Commercial in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Area 1 100 m²
€ 591,845
Commercial in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Commercial
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
€ 50,079
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir