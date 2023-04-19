Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Izmail Raion

Commercial real estate in Izmail Raion, Ukraine

Reni
2
Reniyska miska gromada
2
Izmail Urban Hromada
1
3 properties total found
Commercialin Reni, Ukraine
Commercial
Reni, Ukraine
€ 902,040
2200 га, Одесская область, Ренийский р-н. Продаются корпоративные права преприятия. Текщие…
Commercialin Reni, Ukraine
Commercial
Reni, Ukraine
€ 774,479
Комплекс - Терминал «Д» - состоит из складских купольных складов для напольного храннения сы…
Commercialin Izmail Urban Hromada, Ukraine
Commercial
Izmail Urban Hromada, Ukraine
1 600 m²
€ 182,230
City Izmail, Kapitan Semenyuk street, 51. Rooms of 1600 sq.m, on a plot of land - 0,65 hecta…
