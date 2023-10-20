Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Ukraine
  4. Ivano-Frankivsk City Hromada

Commercial real estate in Ivano-Frankivsk City Hromada, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial in Ivano-Frankivsk City Hromada, Ukraine
Commercial
Ivano-Frankivsk City Hromada, Ukraine
Area 2 500 m²
€802,924
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir